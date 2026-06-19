An Iranian singer and members of her production team have reportedly been sentenced to severe punishments following an online music performance that was broadcast in 2024, raising fresh concerns over artistic freedom and human rights in the country.

Parastoo Ahmadi, a 29-year-old Iranian vocalist, along with eight colleagues, has been sentenced by a court to 74 lashes, a two-year ban on international travel, and a two-year restriction on artistic activities, according to international media reports.

The case stems from a live performance uploaded to YouTube in December 2024, in which Ahmadi performed a patriotic song titled “Az Khoon-e Javanane Vatan” without wearing a hijab. The video quickly went viral, attracting millions of views online and sparking widespread debate.

Crime: Karachi police arrest five-member motorcycle theft gang in targeted operation

Following the broadcast, Ahmadi and several musicians were briefly detained before being released, after which judicial authorities initiated formal proceedings over the content of the performance.

Rights activists and legal experts who reviewed court-related documents say the charges relate to the production and publication of material deemed to violate “public morality” standards under Iranian law.

Human rights organisations have strongly criticised the reported ruling. Center for Human Rights in Iran said the sentence raises serious concerns about freedom of expression and artistic rights in the country, arguing that punishment for singing or appearing without a hijab reflects ongoing restrictions on women’s rights.

Legal expert Moein Khazaeli also questioned the legal basis of the ruling, stating that Iranian criminal law does not explicitly criminalise women singing or performing music, suggesting that the charges lack clear statutory grounding.

Several public figures, including Iranian-British actress Nazanin Boniadi and exiled Iranian actress Sahar Maleki, have expressed support for Ahmadi, praising her performance as a symbol of resistance and hope for Iranian women advocating for greater freedoms.

While Iranian judicial authorities have not formally confirmed the details of the verdict, the reported sentence has triggered renewed international concern over freedom of expression and artistic repression in Iran.