PAKISTAN

CPNE Condoles demise of Mir Javed Rehman

Theazb Web Desk 5 hours ago
0 5 Less than a minute
Mir Javed Rehman

KARACHI – The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has condoled the death of Mir Javed Rehman and described it as a great vacuum in the field of journalism.

CPNE President Arif Nizami, Secretary General Dr. Jabbar Khattak and members have expressed their profound sorrow over sad demise of Mir Javed Rehman, Publisher and Chief Editor Daily Jang Group and Weekly “Akhbar-e-Jahan”.

The CPNE paid glowing tribute to the services of late Mir Javed Rehman in the field of journalism and said that his death has created a great vacuum in the profession.

They prayed that Almighty Allah may rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss. The CPNE office bearers and members also expressed heartfelt sympathy with other members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah to grant them patience to bear the loss.

The CPNE members in their condolence message said that Mir Javed Rehman was the most prominent in the newspaper world, he was the man of high morality and high moral values. It was he who brought Akhbar-Jahan shining on the horizon of modern scholarly journalism in the country.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

NAB directed to go ahead with indiscriminate accountability process in country: Prime Minister

August 31, 2018
Australian High Commissioner

Australian High Commissioner Wishes Pakistan a Happy New Year

December 31, 2019

‘Elections have been 100% fair and transparent,’ says CEC in response to rigging allegations

July 26, 2018
Bilawal Bhutto

Incumbent government will go home in six months: Bilawal

February 22, 2020

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: