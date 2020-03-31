CPNE Condoles demise of Mir Javed Rehman

KARACHI – The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has condoled the death of Mir Javed Rehman and described it as a great vacuum in the field of journalism.

CPNE President Arif Nizami, Secretary General Dr. Jabbar Khattak and members have expressed their profound sorrow over sad demise of Mir Javed Rehman, Publisher and Chief Editor Daily Jang Group and Weekly “Akhbar-e-Jahan”.

The CPNE paid glowing tribute to the services of late Mir Javed Rehman in the field of journalism and said that his death has created a great vacuum in the profession.

They prayed that Almighty Allah may rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss. The CPNE office bearers and members also expressed heartfelt sympathy with other members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah to grant them patience to bear the loss.

The CPNE members in their condolence message said that Mir Javed Rehman was the most prominent in the newspaper world, he was the man of high morality and high moral values. It was he who brought Akhbar-Jahan shining on the horizon of modern scholarly journalism in the country.



