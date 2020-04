HAYATABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar today where he was briefed about the coronavirus situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the steps taken to contain its spread.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister of State Shehryar Afridi, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

