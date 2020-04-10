Human Right Watch calls on India to repeal its Citizenship Amendment Act

WEB DESK – Human Right Watch has called on India to repeal its Citizenship Amendment Act and to discard a planned national citizenship registry.

In its report, international watchdog body said the act, together with a planned nationwide verification process to identify “illegal migrants,” can threaten the citizenship rights of millions of Indian Muslims.

The report also said the new Indian measures have also spurred violence against Muslims.

South Asia director of Human Rights Watch Meenakshi Ganguly in a statement said Indian government policies have opened the door for mob violence and police inaction that have instilled fear among Muslims and other minority communities throughout the country.

In occupied Kashmir, the chemist shops and pharmacies are facing acute shortage of life-saving medicines due to continued lockdown, which was imposed by India in August, 2019, and is intensified last month in the name of preventing the spread of coronavirus in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the supply of medicines and other essential commodities to occupied Kashmir are badly hit after Modi-led government repealed the special status of the territory and placed it under military siege.

The occupation authorities have tightened the siege on March 18 when the first case of coronavirus was reported in the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...