KARACHIأ Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said six people have lost their lives in the past 24 hours in the province.

In a video message, the CM Sindh has as many as 104 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in last twenty four hours in the province.

The recent numbers are alarming, he added.

The situation is worsening due to not enforcing lockdown orders strictly

