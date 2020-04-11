Taher Shah has made a comeback with New Song

KARACHI -Taher Shah has made a comeback, and we have to say, it’s a 100% on-brand! Titled Farishta, meaning Angel, which the singer has already used as a reference for his earlier quasi-hit Mankind’s Angel, the song takes quite a bit (read: a lot) of inspiration from the previous viral track.

As the promos on Shah’s twitter hinted, the song features a ‘mankind’s angel’ who is the epitome of perfection amongst humans – not to mention, it’s a kid who has the inexplicable means (a flying unicorn) to fly to the heavens and fall in love with an actual angel.

