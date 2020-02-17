Mian-Zahid-Hussain
BUSINESS

Country to plunge in acute food security crisis: Mian Zahid Hussain

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said the revenue shortfall of Rs 400 billion should not be bridged through increasing taxes on edibles as it will step-up food insecurity.

The IMF directives to recover the full cost of power production from consumers should not be accepted as it will flatten the stressed economy, he said. 

Mian Zahid Hussain said that IMF has refused to bring tax target down and asked to government to raise Rs200 billion after which preparations are said to be underway to increase taxes on food and other necessary items which will hit agriculture, industry, livestock and poultry sectors making it impossible for the masses to make both ends meet. 

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader fish, meat and mutton are already out of the reach of man on the street, while taxing poultry sector will reduce protein intake hitting majority.

The former minister noted that malnourished people will not be able to play their active role in economic activities which should be considered. Taxing important items will not only promote poverty but it will result in smuggling depriving the government of much-needed revenue, he added. 

He said that the items on which enhanced tax is being considered include soybean meal, oil cake, solid residue, oilseeds, raw cotton and ginned cotton, plant and machinery, dairy products, poultry feed, cattle feed, incinerators for waste disposal,, motorized sweepers, snow ploughs, re-importation of foreign origin goods, which were, waste paper, plant, machinery, and equipment used for biodiesel production, soybean seed, second hand clothing and shoes, tractors, tillage and seedbed preparation equipment,  irrigation, drainage and agrochemical equipment, seeding or planting equipment, harvesting, threshing and storage equipment, post-harvest handling and processing and miscellaneous machinery, top boxes for internet, satellite dish receivers, machinery for the poultry sector, fertilizers, products of milling industry, prepared food, foodstuff and sweetmeats supplied by restaurants, bakeries, LNG imported for servicing CNG sector etc., frozen prepared or preserved sausages and similar products of poultry meat or meat offal meat and similar products of prepared frozen or preserved meat or meat offal of all types including poultry, meat and fish, and capital goods. 

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles

Pakistan Stevedores Conference
BUSINESS

Pakistan Stevedores Conference Deligation Called on Federal Minister Ali Zaidi

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Karachi – A Delegation of Pakistan Stevedores Conference (G) Ltd Led by President Mr. Sabir Hussain and Vice President Mr. Tariq Haleem Called on the Federal Minister Mr. Ali Haider Zaidi in Karachi. KPT Trustee Mr. Mehmood Moulvi was also present in the meeting to discuss issues related to Stevedores.
BUSINESS HEADLINE

Reinvigoration Of Industrial Sector Vital:Abdul Razak Dawood

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

A major challenge faced by the country is to stop the deindustrialization situation which is alarming and must be reversed. It is an onerous task but it is not impossible. The industrial base needs to be reinvigorated. The government has focused itself on a doable export-led growth strategy that would attract investors to establish more […]
BUSINESS

United Arab Emirates has transferred one billion dollars to State Bank

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – United Arab Emirates has transferred one billion dollars to State Bank of Pakistan’s Account. It is the first tranche of three billion dollars announced for improving Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.