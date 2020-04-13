Coronavirus : Rotary Pakistan came forward to play its due role

During the current turmoil worldwide including Pakistan created by pandemic of Corona Virus, Rotary Pakistan has also came forward to play its due role for the welfare of community for which it’s well known for. There are various Rotary Clubs throughout Pakistan which are actively participating in related activities. In the first phase, Rotary Clubs have raised funds for ration. In this regard, more than 25000 Nos of rations bags are beendistributed to daily wagers who lost their livelihood in the present situation. Similarly, we are distributing PPE kits to hospitals and quarantine centers all over Pakistan. We are distributing 10000 kits in the number will be increased by another 15000 in days to come. These kits include Coverall, surgical masks, surgical gloves , goggles etc.

We are also distributing sensitizers alongwith soaps and detergents for hygiene and cleanliness of families.

Besides items of immediate importance Rotary International in Pakistan is also working out a sustainable plan focusing for on the future needs of people and communities in various parts of Pakistan. Besides providing support to health care we will also support families towards economic development through a structured program where by women empowerment and developing young entrepreneurs to support their families will be given the priority.

There are more than 250 rotary clubs which alongwith the younger generation group called Rotaract clubs are supporting the execution of these activities through a voluntary force of more than 4000 rotrarians and 2000 rotaractors who are spread out all over Pakistan specially in villages and small towns trying to reach the most needy one and those where no or little support has reached.

Rotary invites all organizations to partner with them and contribute in reducing the sufferings of millions of people all over Pakistan . It’s indeed an uphill task but with the global resources of Rotary International it is committed to serve and reduce the sufferings of various communities in Pakistan as well as around the world.

