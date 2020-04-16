UN chief backs PM Imran’s call for global initiative for debt relief

WEB DESK – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has supported Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for a Global Initiative for debt relief to developing countries.

At a regular virtual press briefing in New York, the Spokesman of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric said Imran Khan’s initiative is in the same spirit as the Secretary-General’s own position.

He said the UN Chief believes that debt relief must be an important part of the response to COVID-19, including immediate waiver on interest payments for the current year.

The spokesman said it is important that the limited resources of the world’s poorest countries be used to combat Covid-19 virus.

Like this: Like Loading...