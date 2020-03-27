PAKISTAN

People follow government orders to limit religious gatherings :Mufti Taqi Usmani

Theazb Web Desk 2 hours ago
KARACHI – Renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani on Friday urged people to respect the decision of the federal government to limit the number of people in congregational prayers at mosques around the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, reported Geo News.

In a message posted on social networking platform Twitter early on Friday morning, the religious scholar said that people should follow the directives of the government for Friday prayers and also try to follow them in their daily prayer routines.

“Where people pray, they must also pray to the Almighty to rid the world of the pandemic,” Mufti Usmani urged his fellow Muslims. The cleric further added that those not attending the Friday prayers should arrange to pray at their homes.

