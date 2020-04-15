CM Sindh Thanks English Biscuits Manufacturers for Donating Rs.20 million to the Sindh COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, recently met with the Chief Executive Officer of English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), Dr. Zeelaf Munir, who presented him with 20 million Rupees as a donation for the CM Sindh’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. This gesture was a part of EBM’s social responsibility initiative to help safeguard Pakistan from the rising threat of COVID-19.

The CM Sindh expressed his gratitude for EBM and said: “This donation will go towards fulfilling the immediate Health-care needs of the province during this crisis.

Dr. Zeelaf thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan as well as the Chief Minister of Sindh for taking all possible measures to try and overcome this unprecedented public health challenge. She stated that: “EBM appreciates and supports all the preventive measures currently being taken by both the federal and provincial governments of Pakistan. Our promise is to extend all possible support to this cause as well as stand with the people of Pakistan until this unfortunate crisis is over.” She further added, “It is incumbent upon us to think not only about what the government can do but what leaders can do for their communities, their people and their country!”

Dr. Zeelaf Munir is also the chairperson of thei-Care Foundation, whose partner organization, Thei-Care Fund America has helped GOS get donation commitments of US$125,000 from overseas Pakistanis. i-Care has been very active recently by holding fundraising events all over North-America in an effort to bolster its campaign against the virus as well as inject investment into initiatives that have been proven to safeguard the health of the Pakistani nation. These donations are currently being distributed through credible and transparent channels so that they reach the hands of those that are truly deserving.

Out of the total donor commitments of nearly US$125,000, I-Care has donated $25,000 from its own account and has disbursed over US$88,000 to the GOS already. In its next phase, I-Care will begin a fresh round of events across North America for the sole purpose of raising funds in order to help support the PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

