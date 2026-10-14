Alliance of Small Political Parties Can Pave the Way for National Change: Muhammad Zahid Awan

Muhammad Zahid Awan welcomes Majid Sohail and other Salamat Pakistan Party leaders to Tehreek Awam Pakistan.

Majid Sohail, chairman of Salamat Pakistan Party, along with several senior party leaders, has joined Tehreek Awam Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by Tehreek Awam Pakistan, those joining the party include Dr. Rustam Awan, Naeem Nizam, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, Lindsay Bird, Hamid Iqbal and Arsalan Aman Kanjoia.

Muhammad Zahid Awan, chairman of Tehreek Awam Pakistan, welcomed the delegation and described their joining as a positive development for Karachi’s political landscape.

He said Pakistan needed national unity and an alliance of smaller political parties to become a superpower in Asia. He stressed that political forces must work together to achieve meaningful national change.

Zahid Awan Calls for Unity Among Smaller Parties

Zahid Awan said the country must recognise the people’s right to govern themselves to end the generations-long rule of a few influential families.

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He urged smaller political parties to unite around a common agenda. According to him, collective efforts could strengthen public participation in governance and advance the cause of people’s rule.

Democratic Governance Key to National Development

The Tehreek Awam Pakistan chairman also highlighted Pakistan’s achievements despite financial difficulties and loans from international financial institutions.

He said Pakistan’s emergence as a nuclear power demonstrated the nation’s capabilities and potential. He added that a democratically elected government with a public mandate could put the country on the path to progress.

Zahid Awan further stated that Tehreek Awam Pakistan’s doors remained open to all smaller political parties and people from every walk of life. He called for broader political cooperation to promote national unity and public welfare.

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