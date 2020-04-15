Advised by: Majyd Aziz President, EFP/ Former President, KCCI/ Former Chairman, SITE Association of Industry.

Dear Pakistanis!

Please take a few minutes to read this. Yes, we all know that COVID-19 is messing up our lives and we cannot subjugate ourselves to adopt, adapt and adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures to save ourselves from this menace. It is totally anti-Pakistan to stop citizens from going to markets, from going to places of worship, from closing down factories, malls and shops, from going to religious places or religious gatherings, from going on picnics and cinemas, and from going to educational institutions. It is also anti-Pakistan to stop planes from flying and trains from chugging on the tracks.

Therefore, the Federal and Provincial governments are advised as follows:

01. Allow citizens full freedom to move anywhere and wherever they want.

02. Allow industries to operate, malls and shops to open, offices to function.

03. Allow Masajid to continue with prayers five times a day, Friday congregations, and Taravih prayers during Ramadan.

04. Immediately stop procurement of ventilators and PPE.

05. Immediately end quarantine of infected people.

06. Immediately end all government efforts to control COVID-19.

07. Stop asking for aid from all over the world and stop wasting money on COVID-19.

Of course, all these may result in a huge disaster. The rate of infected people and the death rate will shoot up drastically.

That is exactly the point. Since people do not give an owl’s hoot to any precaution or take any preventive measures, then why should the government worry? Governments are supposed to heed the demands of citizens. If the citizens want to deal with COVID with a cavalier attitude, then so be it. If most of the 220 million denizens feel that they are the Chosen Few and that all this is just propaganda, then so be it. In this process, people may die, then so be it.

Let’s stop worrying about COVID-19 even if millions of us die. We are 220 million. Those of us who may die, we may be given the status of Shaheed. After all, martyrdom is the greatest prize on way to Heaven.

