Sohail Afridi Taken into Preventive Custody After Emergency in K-P

Former K-P chief minister Sohail Afridi was taken into preventive custody following the imposition of emergency measures in the province, according to Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry confirmed on Monday that former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) chief minister Sohail Afridi and some members of his cabinet had been taken into preventive custody.

Chaudhry said authorities detained them on Sunday following the imposition of emergency measures and governor’s rule in the province.

“If any of them have any cases to be tried against them, they will be charged and tried, but the others will be released,” he said.

A day earlier, K-P Information Minister Shafi Jan had claimed that Afridi was arrested. He also urged people across the province to gather in Peshawar. At the time, however, no government official had confirmed the detention.

Police Confirm Protective Custody of PTI Leaders

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in Peshawar said Afridi remained in police protective custody.

The officer also reported that authorities had taken eight senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders into protective custody following the emergency measures and governor’s rule. Those detained included Afridi, Junaid Akbar and K-P Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

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Separately, police arrested 169 PTI workers during a crackdown in Swabi district. The operation covered Shewa Adda, Yar Hussain, Razar, Swabi Khas, Topi, Lahor and Gadoon, among other areas.

According to the DIG, the arrested individuals included local party office-bearers and active PTI workers. Police cited concerns that preparations for the party’s long march, which began on October 4, could disrupt public order.

The officer said police had deployed a large contingent across Swabi and expected further arrests.

Federal Government Imposes Emergency Measures

President Asif Ali Zardari approved Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recommendation to impose emergency rule in K-P amid worsening security concerns and tensions over the provincial government’s response to terrorism.

The emergency proclamation cited the provincial government’s alleged failure to take adequate measures against terrorism. It also referred to the governor’s report, which highlighted a breakdown in the constitutional system.

The proclamation invoked Articles 232(1) and 234(1) of the Constitution. It stated that the provincial government could not function in accordance with the Constitution under the prevailing circumstances.

The measures authorised the federal government to direct the governor to assume some or all provincial government functions. They also provided for Parliament, or an authority acting under it, to exercise the powers of the provincial assembly.

The chief minister, provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants and advocate general ceased to hold office under the proclamation.

Army Deployment and New Administrative Structure

The federal government subsequently authorised the deployment of Pakistan Army troops and assets under Article 245. The stated purpose was to protect citizens, property and government installations during the emergency.

The Centre also took control of provincial affairs and established a new administrative arrangement. The measures included an 11-member advisory council and a special administrative structure covering 12 districts.

The advisory council includes Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Dr Amir Abdullah, Lieutenant General (retd) Nigar Johar, Samar Bilour, Dr Sarfaraz Ali, Aamir Javed, Dr M Irshad, Kifayatullah, Tayyab Qureshi, Usman Saifullah Khan and Asif Rafiq.

The federal government also appointed Sanaullah Advocate as Provincial Advocate General.

The developments have intensified political tensions in K-P, with PTI opposing the emergency measures and pledging to continue its political struggle.

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