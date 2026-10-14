Sparks Business Club Welcomes MPA Syed Shariq Jamal as Honorary Member

Sparks Business Club has welcomed Syed Shariq Jamal, Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, as an honorary member of its business and professional networking community.

Jamal represents PS-90 Korangi-I and serves as Vice President of the Young Parliamentarians Forum Sindh. He is also a member of the Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committees on Home Affairs and Agriculture.

Strengthening Business and Public Sector Collaboration

Syeda Raafia Hasan, Chairperson of Sparks Business Club, welcomed Jamal’s association with the organisation. She said the club aims to strengthen connections between public representatives, business leaders, entrepreneurs and emerging talent.

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The club seeks to promote collaboration that supports economic growth, entrepreneurship and youth development. It also aims to encourage the Made in Pakistan initiative by bringing together stakeholders from different sectors.

Promoting Entrepreneurship and Economic Growth

Sparks Business Club expressed appreciation for Jamal’s association and reaffirmed its commitment to building a stronger professional network.

Through shared goals and cooperation, the club aims to create opportunities for meaningful engagement between the public and private sectors. It also hopes to support local businesses, encourage innovation and contribute to Pakistan’s economic development.

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