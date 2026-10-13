At the UN Security Council, Ambassador Usman Jadoon Calls for Respect for Syria’s Sovereignty and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has condemned Israel’s continued military actions in Syria and called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all occupied Syrian territory. Islamabad also urged full respect for the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

Speaking at a UN Security Council briefing on Syria’s humanitarian and political situation on Monday evening, Pakistan’s Acting Permanent Representative, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, said Israeli actions violated international law and Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He warned that such actions undermined regional peace and stability.

Jadoon reaffirmed that the occupied Syrian Golan remained Syrian territory under international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolutions 338 and 497.

Pakistan Backs Syria’s Political Transition

Jadoon reiterated Pakistan’s support for Syria’s political transition, national reconciliation and economic recovery. He stressed the need to preserve the country’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He welcomed renewed diplomatic engagement and efforts to restore national institutions. He also expressed optimism about Syria’s future and supported the Syrian government’s efforts to pursue an inclusive political transition.

The Pakistani envoy welcomed progress in engagement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). He urged all parties to resolve outstanding challenges, including the situation in Suweida, through dialogue and peaceful engagement.

Call for Reconstruction and Humanitarian Assistance

Jadoon emphasised the need for sustained international support to help Syria recover from years of conflict. He said reconstruction, economic revival and continued humanitarian assistance remained essential to meeting the needs of the Syrian people.

He added that sanctions relief, increased investment and stronger regional and international economic partnerships could help revive Syria’s economy.

The envoy also stressed the importance of remaining vigilant against Daesh and other terrorist groups, including foreign terrorist fighters. He expressed support for efforts to strengthen Syria’s security and national institutions.

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Pakistan Reaffirms Support for Syria

Jadoon reaffirmed the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Syria. He said Islamabad would remain a steadfast friend and partner, committed to strengthening bilateral ties and supporting peace, stability and prosperity for the Syrian people.

The statement comes amid continuing international concern over Israeli military activity inside Syria. Last month, a UN commission investigating Syria expressed alarm over such operations and warned that certain actions, including the detention of civilians, could amount to war crimes.

In August, Syrian state media reported that eight Israeli airstrikes hit an airbase in northwestern Syria. The US envoy for the region described the strikes as an “unnecessary escalation”.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Israel seized territory in southwestern Syria and struck significant portions of the Syrian military’s heavy weapons and equipment. Israeli officials had expressed concern about the background of Syria’s new leadership.

Pakistan’s remarks at the Security Council underline its calls for respect for Syria’s sovereignty, a peaceful political transition and sustained international assistance for the country’s recovery.

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