Qatar Airways Group Signs First Japanese Aircraft Financing Deal with HSBC and JP Lease

Qatar Airways signs its first Japanese aircraft financing agreement with HSBC and JP Lease.

Qatar Airways Group has signed its first Japanese Operating Lease with Call Option (JOLCO) agreement. The deal covers three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. It also marks a major step in the group’s efforts to diversify its funding sources.

HSBC and JP Lease Products & Services Co., Ltd. (JLPS) supported the transaction. HSBC acted as debt arranger and sole lender. Meanwhile, JLPS underwrote and arranged the JOLCO equity.

The agreement marks the first of three planned transactions under the group’s inaugural JOLCO programme in Japan. Together, these transactions will cover seven aircraft. In addition, JLPS will serve as equity arranger across the programme.

Qatar Airways Enters Japan’s Aircraft Financing Market

The transaction gives Qatar Airways Group a foothold in Japan’s aircraft financing market. It also connects the airline with new investors and expands its access to international capital.

Moreover, the agreement highlights investor confidence in the airline’s credit strength. It also creates another funding option for future aircraft investments.

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Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Hamad Al-Khater said the airline views JOLCO financing as a strategic, long-term funding source. Therefore, the group expects to maintain a presence in this market as it pursues fleet investments and growth opportunities.

Al-Khater said the deal offers access to a deep pool of Japanese capital on attractive financial terms. Furthermore, it will help the group diversify its funding sources and broaden its investor base. As a result, Qatar Airways expects to finance future aircraft requirements more efficiently and competitively.

JP Lease and HSBC Support the Agreement

JP Lease Products & Services Co., Ltd. President and Chief Executive Officer Teiji Ishikawa said Japanese investors place significant importance on an airline’s credit profile.

He described Qatar Airways as a strong credit and said Japanese investors welcomed the transaction. In addition, Ishikawa said JLPS views the deal as the beginning of a long-term programme. The company plans to continue supporting Qatar Airways in Japan for years to come.

HSBC Qatar Chief Executive Officer Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi also welcomed the agreement. He said HSBC built on its longstanding strategic partnership with Qatar Airways Group to support the airline’s first JOLCO transaction.

Mostafawi added that HSBC’s role as debt arranger and sole lender demonstrated its aviation-sector expertise. The bank also aims to deliver tailored financing solutions that support fleet expansion and diversify funding sources. At the same time, its involvement connects leading airlines with international capital.

Financing to Support Future Growth

Qatar Airways Group continues to expand its fleet and global network. Alongside this growth, the airline aims to strengthen relationships with financial institutions and investors in Japan and other markets.

The inaugural JOLCO agreement opens a new financing channel for the group. Furthermore, the planned seven-aircraft programme could strengthen its access to international capital. This approach will help Qatar Airways pursue future investment and growth opportunities while broadening its funding options.

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