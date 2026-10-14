Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi Offers Condolences to PRCS Sindh Chairman Rehan Hashmi

Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi visited the office of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sindh Branch Chairman Rehan Hashmi last week to offer condolences on the death of his mother-in-law.

During the visit, the governor expressed his heartfelt sympathies to Rehan Hashmi and his family over their loss. He also offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for her eternal peace.

Governor Nehal Hashmi further prayed that Allah Almighty grant the bereaved family strength, patience and courage to bear this loss.

Alliance of Small Political Parties Can Pave the Way for National Change: Muhammad Zahid Awan

The visit reflected the governor’s support for the family during their time of grief.

Follow THE AZB