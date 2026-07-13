July 14, 2026

Urban Forest: CPK, Plant a Million Pakistan and Sindh Forest Department Launch Green Karachi Initiative

Web Desk July 13, 2026

Partners sign MoU to plant 3,000 trees along Shahrah-e-Bhutto as part of a broader effort to expand Karachi’s urban green cover and promote environmental sustainability.

Officials from Community Policing Karachi, Plant a Million Pakistan and the Sindh Forest Department sign an agreement to launch the Urban Forest Project and plant 3,000 trees in Karachi.

Representatives sign the MoU launching the CPK Urban Forest Project for Green Karachi.

Urban Forest development received a major boost as Community Policing Karachi (CPK), Plant a Million Pakistan, and the Sindh Forest Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the CPK Urban Forest Project for Green Karachi.

The partnership aims to expand Karachi’s green spaces through coordinated tree plantation, conservation efforts and long-term environmental management, supporting a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable urban environment.

Under the first phase of the project, Community Policing Karachi (CPK) will facilitate the plantation of 3,000 trees along Shahrah-e-Bhutto, while the Sindh Forest Department will provide technical expertise, plantation support, maintenance and regular watering to ensure the trees’ long-term growth and survival.

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The initiative brings together government institutions and civil society organisations to combat climate change, improve biodiversity and create greener public spaces for future generations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Plant a Million Pakistan Chairman Razzak Pardesi said the partnership demonstrates how collaboration between public institutions and community organisations can deliver meaningful environmental progress.

“Every tree planted today is an investment in a healthier and greener future for Karachi,” he said.

Representatives of Community Policing Karachi (CPK) described environmental protection as a shared civic responsibility and encouraged citizens, educational institutions, businesses and community organisations to actively participate in tree plantation and urban forestry initiatives.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Atiq Iqbal, Chief of Community Policing Karachi; Faisal Rasheed, Chief of the CPK Green Project; Razzak Pardesi, Chairman of Plant a Million Pakistan; and Zeeshan Ali Chang of the Sindh Forest Department.

The organisations said the CPK Urban Forest Project is expected to serve as a model for future public-private partnerships aimed at strengthening climate resilience and promoting sustainable urban development across Karachi.

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