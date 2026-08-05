Google introduces Gemini as the new default AI assistant for Android devices.

Google will begin replacing its long-running Assistant with Gemini across Android devices as the company accelerates its AI-first strategy.

Google Assistant will begin disappearing from Android devices as Google prepares to replace its long-running virtual assistant with Gemini. The company confirmed that it will start the transition on 4 September 2026, making Gemini the default AI assistant for Android users.

Google informed existing users about the change through an official email. The company said access to Google Assistant on Android smartphones will end gradually, so the update may take several weeks to reach all users.

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More than 100 words into the announcement, Google Assistant remains available for some users during the transition. Google said it will complete the rollout in stages to ensure a smooth migration to Gemini.

Gemini Expands Across More Devices

Google said the change will extend beyond Android smartphones. The company will also introduce Gemini on Wear OS smartwatches, compatible headphones, and vehicle infotainment systems that use Android Auto through a connected smartphone.

The move reflects Google’s broader strategy to expand Gemini across its ecosystem. The company aims to deliver a more intelligent and personalised AI experience on multiple devices.

Smart Home Devices Stay Unchanged for Now

Google confirmed that Google TV, Google Home speakers, and smart displays will continue supporting Google Assistant for now. However, the company plans to introduce Gemini to those devices in a future update.

Google has not announced when Gemini will arrive in Pixel Tablet Dock Mode. The company said it will share additional details at a later stage.

Google described Gemini as its next-generation artificial intelligence assistant. It said the platform offers smarter conversations, improved productivity features and more advanced AI capabilities than Google Assistant.

The transition marks one of Google’s biggest software changes in recent years. By making Gemini the default assistant, the company is reinforcing its focus on generative AI and the future of intelligent digital assistants.

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