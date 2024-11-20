CIRCLE Women Association, in partnership with the British Asian Trust, proudly hosted the Graduation Ceremony for Women Entrepreneurs of Pakistan at Gourmet Empress Marquee . This event celebrated the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs who successfully completed a transformative program focused on equipping them with essential digital and entrepreneurial skills. The initiative, implemented in Karachi, Chitral, Jhang, Faisalabad, and Lahore, provided training in social media marketing, e-commerce development, product design, and digital entrepreneurship. It empowered women to enhance their digital presence, foster sustainable business growth, and create employment opportunities within their communities.

The event included a panel discussion titled “Empowering Women Entrepreneurs through Market Access – Challenges & Solutions,” featuring industry leaders who shared practical insights and solutions.

On this occasion, Ms. Sadaffe Abid, Founder & CEO, CIRCLE, said,

“Empowering women with digital skills enables them to build resilience, expand their networks, and access global opportunities for sustainable business growth.”

Mian Abuzar Shad, Chairperson, Chamber of Commerce, remarked,

“By fostering market linkages and providing tailored training, women entrepreneurs can integrate into mainstream markets and drive economic progress.”

Keeping in view the essence of the occasion, Ms. Falahat, President, Women Chamber, shared,

“Women equipped with digital tools can revolutionize traditional business models, ensuring inclusivity and diversity in the economic landscape.”

Ms. Sabeen Zia, Head of Entrepreneurship Wing, Total Parco, shared her view by stating

,

“Digital entrepreneurship is the cornerstone for unlocking women’s potential, enabling them to transform local initiatives into global success stories.”

On this occasion, Mahrukh Ghouri, Dukan.pk, emphasized,

“Accessible e-commerce platforms and effective digital strategies are crucial for women entrepreneurs to scale their businesses and reach untapped markets.”

CIRCLE Women Association and the British Asian Trust remain committed to empowering women through skill-building, mentorship, and market access opportunities. By fostering financial independence and community development, this initiative continues to drive meaningful change, enabling women entrepreneurs to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economic progress.