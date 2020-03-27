HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Chinese doctors’ team to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow: Dr. Zafar

Theazb Web Desk 10 mins ago
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza says the government is taking all possible steps at a fast pace to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In a statement, he said a team of eight Chinese doctors will arrive in Pakistan tomorrow.

The Special Assistant said the Chinese team of doctors will review Pakistan’s steps taken to check spread of coronavirus and provide technical support.

He said we will fully benefit from the experiences of the Chinese doctors.

