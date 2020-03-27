COVID-19 can easily spread from person to person: Dr. Anthony Fauci

WEB DESK – Dr. Anthony Stephen Fauci who is an American physician and immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 says Corona virus is different from other viruses as it is a respiratory borne illness that can easily spread from person to person.

In an interview with an American TV programme “The Daily Show, he said corona virus can be spread if someone has no symptoms. Dr. Anthony Stephen Fauci who is also the head of White house corona virus Task force warned mortality rate of this flue like virus is very high as compared to normal flu.

He said Covid-19 can be devastating particularly for certain sets of population including those with underlying conditions of heart disease, diabetes or any other lung disease. One can easily catch the virus by sneezing and coughing of a corona patient, hand shaking and by touching any hard surface having virus as it can stay on the surface for several hours. He stressed that it is more important to wash hands frequently.

He said there is no proven, safe and effective therapy for corona virus disease, however there are number of clinical trials that are trying to control randomized trials to get the definitive answer what works or what not.

