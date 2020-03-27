Chinese CG Li Bijian provides masks to Karachi Editors Club

KARACHI- Li Bijian Consul General of China at Karachi and honorary member of Karachi Editors Club (KEC) provided 1900 surgical disposable masks for the families of KEC members and N95 masks to the senior council members of KEC aiming precautions and fight against COVID 19.

Mubasher Mir President and Manzar Naqvi Secretary General KEC on behalf of all KEC members thanked for the kind gesture and support of Chinese CG towards KEC and for whole Pakistan at this testing time.

Chinese government is continuously providing her support, guidance and donations to the Pakistan government to control this epidemic in our country. Recently they provided coronavirus PCR testing kits, protective clothing and face masks N95 etc. in the large quantity through her envoys.



Like this: Like Loading...