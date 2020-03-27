HEADLINE

Chinese CG Li Bijian provides masks to Karachi Editors Club

Theazb Web Desk 2 hours ago
0 6 Less than a minute

KARACHI- Li Bijian Consul General of China at Karachi and honorary member of Karachi Editors Club (KEC) provided 1900 surgical disposable masks for the families of KEC members and N95 masks to the senior council members of KEC aiming precautions and fight against COVID 19.

Mubasher Mir President and Manzar Naqvi Secretary General KEC on behalf of all KEC members thanked for the kind gesture and support of Chinese CG towards KEC and for whole Pakistan at this testing time.

Chinese government is continuously providing her support, guidance and donations to the Pakistan government to control this epidemic in our country. Recently they provided coronavirus PCR testing kits, protective clothing and face masks N95 etc. in the large quantity through her envoys.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Dolmen Mall Hosted the Last Summer Bash for Children Going Back To School

July 30, 2018

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observed Black Day over against illegal Indian occupation

October 27, 2018

Visa policy to be milestone in tourism’s promotion: Prime Minister

January 28, 2019

PCB Announces 16-Man Squad For Asia Cup 2018

September 4, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: