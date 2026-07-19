Child Kidnapping: Two-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Abducted Outside Karachi Home

Police investigate the alleged abduction of a two-year-old child from a housing society in Karachi.

Police launch investigation after CCTV footage reportedly shows a motorcyclist taking the child from a private housing society in Manghopir.

Child Kidnapping is under investigation after a two-year-old boy was allegedly abducted while playing outside his home in a private housing society in Karachi’s Manghopir area, prompting a police probe and protests by residents and the child’s family.

According to police, the child, identified as Azaan, disappeared at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday. He was playing outside his home with his mother when she briefly went inside to change her shoes. When she returned, the child was missing.

Pakistan-Canada Relations: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to Visit Islamabad

The boy’s father, Wahab Ali, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified suspect at Manghopir Police Station.

Police said preliminary CCTV footage allegedly shows a motorcyclist leaving the housing society with the child. The suspect was wearing a helmet, making identification difficult.

Investigators are collecting additional CCTV footage from the housing society and nearby locations to trace the suspect’s movements and recover the child as quickly as possible.

Following the incident, the child’s family and residents staged a protest, demanding immediate action from law enforcement authorities.

The protesters expressed concern over the delay in the child’s recovery and urged police to intensify search efforts. Women, relatives and a large number of residents joined the demonstration.

The protest temporarily disrupted traffic in the area as participants called for the swift arrest of the suspect and the safe recovery of the missing child.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and efforts are continuing to identify the suspect and locate the abducted child.

Follow THE AZB