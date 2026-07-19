FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Defeat Argentina to Win Second World Cup Title

Spain's Rodri lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026 ended with Spain lifting the trophy after a 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina.

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The final took place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States. Millions of football fans watched the match around the world.

Neither team scored during the first 90 minutes. Both sides created chances but failed to find the breakthrough.

The match moved into extra time. The first 15-minute period also ended without a goal.

Spain finally broke the deadlock in the second extra-time period. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Argentina pushed for an equaliser in the closing minutes. Spain defended strongly and held on to secure victory.

The win earned Spain its second FIFA World Cup title. The country’s first triumph came in 2010.

This was Spain’s second appearance in a World Cup final. The victory marked another historic moment for Spanish football.

Argentina entered the match as the defending champions. It was also the nation’s seventh World Cup final.

The South American side previously won the tournament in 1978, 1986 and 2022. It hoped to become world champions for a second consecutive time.

The final attracted extra attention because it was widely expected to be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup appearance.

Fans also looked forward to watching Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Both stars remained key figures throughout the contest.

Several players impressed during the final. However, Ferran Torres’ extra-time goal proved to be the difference.

Spain celebrated a memorable victory. Argentina finished as runners-up after a hard-fought final.

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