Pakistan-Canada Relations: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to Visit Islamabad

Anita Anand will hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education and regional affairs.

Pakistan-Canada Relations are set to receive fresh momentum as Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrives in Islamabad on Monday for her first official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

According to the Foreign Office, the visit marks Anita Anand’s first trip to Pakistan since assuming office as Canada’s foreign minister.

During the visit, Ishaq Dar and Anita Anand will hold bilateral talks to review all aspects of relations between Pakistan and Canada. The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, education and people-to-people exchanges.

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The two foreign ministers will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and explore opportunities to enhance bilateral collaboration.

The Foreign Office said Anita Anand is also scheduled to meet Pakistan’s senior leadership during her stay in Islamabad.

Pakistan and Canada maintain friendly bilateral relations built on strong people-to-people ties. The Foreign Office noted that the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada has played an important role in promoting cooperation and strengthening relations between the two countries.

Officials expect the visit to further deepen diplomatic engagement and expand collaboration in areas of shared interest.

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