Karachi: A prominent Chef Sadia Ali, celebrated her yearly success with the orphan kids at house of blessings orphanage located at PECHS ,MPA Syed shariq, was the chief guest MFCs Farah Mehmood, Arif Ali Khan and renewed chef from Karachi join her at the event to show love and support to her and orphanages kids.



On the occasion Sadia Ali, said that In the journey of first year Allah give me a lot of respect and success, she said her home base food business, named food by sadia also appears at multiple tv channel live cooking show including PTV, Ajj News, Metro One, K21, now, G TV, she also done podcast hosting and event organizing, she thought that she thanks to Allah by sharing her happiness and success with the orphanage angels because she thinks if Allah give us any thing good we should share it with the others who really deserve to be happy

She quotes a message to all her fellows please remember these kids and old age home senior citizens in there happiness and success.