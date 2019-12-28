Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain
Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are married now

KARACHI – Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are married now. The couple tied the knot in a nikkah ceremony in Karachi today (Saturday).

The enchanting day-time wedding ceremony was attended by friends and family members of the duo.

Iqra donned a blood-red wedding dress by Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari for her big day. The look seems to be inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s Sabyasachi dress that she wore for her wedding with singer Nick Jonas.

The starlet’s makeup was done by makeup artists Waqar. She opted for a sleek hairdo and nude lipstick, looking stunning.

Yasir wore for a cream white sherwani paired up with a kulha.

The couple’s public proposal at an award show in June went viral. They confirmed their wedding date earlier this month.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are officially husband and wife. The nikkah happened a few hours before the Barat ceremony started. Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s Barat ceremony was a traditional affair. Iqra wore a beautiful red dress that was heavily embroidered.

Iqra Aziz’s dress was designed by Nomi Ansari who is known for his classy cuts and intricate embroidery. This Barat ceremony was a star-studded affair. Makeup artist Waqar Hussain gave Iqra a make-up look that looked great on her. Yasir Hussain And Iqra Aziz look perfect together, truly a match made in heaven.

The ceremony has just started and it came as a surprise to many that Iqra and Yasir preferred a day wedding. Everything from the decor to the makeovers of the couple is flawless.

