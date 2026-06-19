Lahore: Friday June 19, 2026: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authourity (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has achieved another significant milestone in the development of its landmark project, CBD Walk. The authourity has successfully completed the grey structure of all 32 commercial units, marking substantial progress toward the realization of one of Lahore’s most anticipated retail and lifestyle destinations.

During a comprehensive briefing to CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, Executive Director Technical, Riaz Hussain, informed that the basement, ground floor, first floor and second floor structures of all 32 units have been successfully completed. He further stated that only a minor portion of the rooftop construction remains, which is expected to be completed soon.

CBD Walk comprises 32 commercial units of 4 marlas each and is being developed adjacent to the picturesque CBD Lake. Designed to become a premier destination for retail, fine dining and leisure activities, the project is set to redefine Lahore’s socio-economic landscape and establish a new urban address in the heart of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin stated, “The completion of the grey structure from the basement to the second floor of all 32 units is a major milestone for CBD Punjab. This achievement is a clear testament to our commitment to delivering projects on time and maintaining the highest standards of development. We are currently ahead of our planned progress and we look forward to commencing construction of the second phase of CBD Walk in the near future.”

He further noted that work on the scenic CBD Lake is also progressing steadily. The installation of pumps and new fountains is underway and will be completed within the stipulated timeline, further enhancing the project’s appeal and creating a vibrant environment for visitors, businesses, and investors alike.