PEBS officials and German language instructor visit the poster exhibition at PEBS Hospital.

PEBS-GO marks European Day of Languages with a poster exhibition featuring 21 students from its first German course.

KARACHI, September 28, 2026: The Pakistan Eye Bank Society (PEBS), through its Global Opportunity Centre (PEBS-GO), organized a poster exhibition at PEBS Hospital to mark the European Day of Languages.

PEBS President Qazi Sajid Ali, Joint Secretary Qazi Yasir Ali and German language instructor M. Ghazanfar Rehman visited the exhibition and reviewed the students’ presentations.

The exhibition featured seven group presentations by 21 students from the inaugural German Language Certificate Course.

Dumlottee-DHA Water Pipeline Project Breaks Ground in Karachi

Held under the theme “Languages Unite!”, the exhibition highlighted the importance of language learning, cultural exchange and communication among people from different backgrounds.

The student presentations reflected their learning and creative work during the German language course. The event also provided participants with an opportunity to demonstrate their language skills in a public setting.

PEBS-GO’s initiative aims to provide learners with opportunities to develop language and professional skills while encouraging greater cultural understanding.

Follow THE AZB