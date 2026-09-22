Businessmen Alliance Chief Questions KCCI Role in Resolving Traders’ Issues

Businessmen Alliance Chairman Asif Sakhi speaks at a press conference ahead of the KCCI elections.

Businessmen Alliance Chairman Asif Sakhi has questioned the role of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in addressing traders’ concerns.

He made the remarks during a press conference at the Karachi Press Club.

The press conference came ahead of the KCCI elections scheduled for September 26.

According to Sakhi, trader confidence in KCCI has fallen to only one per cent.

He alleged that the chamber had failed to resolve major issues facing the business community.

Sakhi also criticised the continued influence of the Businessmen Group (BMG).

The group, he claimed, has remained in control of KCCI for the past 26 years.

Concerns Over Gul Plaza Compensation

The Businessmen Alliance chairman also raised concerns over compensation following the Gul Plaza tragedy.

Affected tenants, he claimed, had received compensation.

Shop owners, however, had not received payments, according to Sakhi.

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He alleged that KCCI had not played a prominent role in securing compensation for the affected owners.

Available reports have also linked KCCI to the verification of compensation claims and assessments for affected traders.

The compensation issue remains a concern for many Gul Plaza shop owners.

Call for Policy-Based Competition

Sakhi said his differences with KCCI leaders were based on policies.

He stressed that there was no personal dispute with any individual.

Greater attention should be given to the basic problems faced by Karachi’s traders, he said.

Sakhi also urged KCCI leadership to focus on these issues.

He specifically called on Zubair Motiwala to address the concerns of the business community.

Previous KCCI elections also came under criticism from Sakhi.

He alleged that some elections were conducted in violation of rules.

Sakhi further claimed that election teams were formed along ethnic lines.

Concerns Over Karachi’s Business Climate

Describing the situation at KCCI as concerning, Sakhi said businesses were moving from Karachi to Punjab.

He compared the situation with business chambers in other cities.

According to him, traders elsewhere appeared to be in a more prosperous position.

Sakhi called for measures to address the difficulties facing Karachi’s business community.

The KCCI election is scheduled for September 26, 2026.

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