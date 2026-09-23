Nayyar Sultana Joins Sparks Business Club Visionary Community

Nayyar Sultana joins the Sparks Business Club Visionary Community as a CSR and community development advisor.

Social worker and business leader brings experience in CSR, community development and professional networking to the SBC Visionary Community.

Nayyar Sultana has joined the Sparks Business Club (SBC) Visionary Community, bringing her experience in corporate social responsibility, community development and social work to the professional network.

Sultana serves as a CSR, Community and Social Development Advisor on the SBC Visionary Council Board. She has been a member of the board for four years.

She is also the Chairperson of Codestronaut and works as a social worker. Her professional and community roles reflect a focus on collaboration, social responsibility and community engagement.

Focus on Community Development

Sultana’s work combines professional leadership with community-focused initiatives.

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Her involvement in professional and community platforms has also supported networking and collaboration among individuals and organisations.

She is a member of the Rotary Club Silver Sand and the MKP Corporate Group Women Chapter.

Through these roles, she remains engaged with community and professional networks.

SBC Welcomes New Visionary Community Member

Sparks Business Club said visionary leadership extends beyond professional titles. The organisation highlighted the importance of connecting people, creating opportunities and encouraging collaboration.

The club welcomed Sultana to its Visionary Community and highlighted her experience in social work and community development.

SBC said the community aims to bring professionals together and encourage collective growth.

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