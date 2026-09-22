KATI Announces Support for BMG in Karachi Chamber Elections

KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput and business leaders announce support for BMG ahead of the KCCI elections.

The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has announced its support for the Businessmen Group (BMG) in the upcoming Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) elections.

KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput made the announcement at a gathering attended by business leaders and BMG representatives.

He said Karachi’s business community was facing several common challenges.

According to Rajput, greater unity could help address these issues through collective efforts.

The KCCI elections for 2026–28 are scheduled for September 26. The election will cover 30 executive committee seats, with 15 seats in each of the corporate and associate categories.

KATI Highlights Cooperation With KCCI

Rajput appreciated the work carried out under the leadership of BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala and KCCI President Muhammad Rehan Hanif.

He particularly referred to the Karachi Chamber’s role in matters involving traders affected by the Gul Plaza tragedy.

KATI, he said, had remained engaged with KCCI on issues affecting the Korangi industrial area.

Joint efforts had also contributed to government action on traders’ concerns, Rajput claimed.

Businessmen Alliance Chief Questions KCCI Role in Resolving Traders’ Issues

He said the government had directed the Federal Board of Revenue chairman to hold monthly meetings in Karachi.

Rajput also said the PRAL office had been shifted completely to Karachi.

Call for Greater Business Unity

The KATI president described Karachi as Pakistan’s economic lifeline.

Industries in the city provide employment and contribute to exports and government revenue, he said.

At the same time, Karachi’s industrial and business sectors face several challenges.

Rajput said sustainable growth would remain difficult without addressing these problems.

He called for cooperation between the government and business community.

A joint Charter of Demands should also be prepared, he proposed.

Rajput further suggested forming a joint committee of trade bodies and industrial associations.

Such a platform could represent business interests before federal, provincial and local authorities, he said.

Zubair Chhaya Backs Collective Approach

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya also spoke at the gathering.

He recalled the role of late former KATI Patron-in-Chief S.M. Muneer in the establishment of BMG.

Chhaya also praised KCCI’s role in securing compensation for traders affected by market accidents.

He said greater unity among industrial associations, chambers and trade bodies would strengthen the business community’s voice.

According to Chhaya, the seven industrial town associations had demonstrated the value of collective action.

KATI would also campaign in support of BMG candidates, he said.

“Election is the beauty of democracy and it should continue,” Chhaya said.

Motiwala Calls for Business Community Participation

BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala recalled his association with the late S.M. Muneer during his visit to KATI.

He described Muneer as a leader who worked for the business community.

Motiwala urged KATI members to support BMG candidates in the KCCI elections.

He also called for greater participation by the business community in the election process.

The BMG chairman said cooperation between the Karachi Industrial Forum and KCCI could strengthen representation for businesses.

He said the private sector also had an important role in Karachi’s development.

Motiwala added that the Karachi Industrial Forum would be made active again after the elections.

Its first meeting would be held at KCCI, he said.

He also highlighted Karachi’s contribution to the national economy and called for greater attention to the city’s problems.

Motiwala said this was the first time all seven Karachi associations were supporting BMG in the KCCI elections.

KCCI President Highlights Industrial Development

KCCI President Muhammad Rehan Hanif paid tribute to KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput.

He said Rajput’s efforts had helped KATI contribute to Karachi’s economic development.

Hanif also said the capacity of the Korangi industrial area had improved.

According to him, the government had allocated Rs9.2 billion for development projects in industrial zones.

KITE Limited Chairman Zahid Saeed and KATI Senior Vice President Zahid Hameed also addressed the gathering.

Several KATI and BMG leaders attended the event.

They included KATI Vice President Muhammad Talha Ali, KITE Limited CEO Saleem-uz-Zaman and former KATI office-bearers.

BMG leaders Anjum Nisar, Mian Abrar, Tariq Yousuf and Junaid Makda were also present.

Candidates contesting the KCCI elections on the BMG platform attended the gathering as well.

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