July 7, 2026

Marka-e-Haq: Zahid Hameed Receives Appreciation Shield for Organising Community Event

Web Desk July 7, 2026

ISPR recognised Zahid Hameed’s efforts in bringing together members of the business community for an event highlighting unity and civic engagement.

Zahid Hameed receives an appreciation shield from Brigadier Yaqoob Awan in recognition of organising the Marka-e-Haq community event.

Brigadier Yaqoob Awan presents an appreciation shield to Zahid Hameed for organising the Marka-e-Haq event.

Marka-e-Haq was recognised during a ceremony in which Zahid Hameed received an appreciation shield from Brigadier Yaqoob Awan, Sector Commander ISPR, in acknowledgment of his role in organising the event at his residence.

The event brought together a large gathering of industrialists, entrepreneurs and business professionals, providing a platform for members of the business community to express solidarity and engage in discussions centred on national unity and civic responsibility.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Brigadier Yaqoob Awan praised Zahid Hameed’s commitment and organisational efforts. He said the event successfully encouraged participation from the business sector and helped strengthen a spirit of unity and shared responsibility among attendees.

The appreciation shield was presented in recognition of Zahid Hameed’s contribution to organising the programme and facilitating dialogue among business leaders on matters of national importance.

Participants described the gathering as an opportunity to promote cooperation, strengthen community engagement and reinforce the role of the private sector in supporting initiatives that encourage national cohesion.

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