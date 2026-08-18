Bhutan’s Lizam Dorji Named Grand Winner of 2026 PATA Face of the Future Award

Lizam Dorji of Bhutan wins the 2026 PATA Face of the Future Award.

The award recognises young tourism professionals advancing innovation, sustainability and community-led growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has announced the winners of its 2026 PATA Face of the Future Award, recognising outstanding young professionals who are shaping the future of travel across the Asia-Pacific region.

Bhutan’s Lizam Dorji, CEO of Mice Bhutan, won the Grand Award after demonstrating leadership in business events, youth empowerment, sustainability and cultural preservation.

Dorji has played a key role in advancing Bhutan’s MICE sector while creating opportunities for young people. His work also includes tree-planting initiatives and efforts to preserve local culture.

More than 100 words into the article, PATA Face of the Future highlights how emerging tourism leaders can use the industry to generate wider social and environmental impact.

Young Leaders Recognised Across Asia-Pacific

PATA also honoured four professionals with special recognition awards for their contributions to different areas of the travel industry.

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Abdulla Iyaan Ahmed, President of the PATA Malaysia Chapter Student Wing and former Chair of the PATA Malaysia Taylor’s Student Chapter, received the Student Excellence recognition.

Meanwhile, Orawan Dinsor, Team Leader for Travelplan’s Latin Markets at Asian Trails, received recognition for Strategic Management.

Alevtina Borodulina, Lead Heritage Consultant at Aquamarine Projects, was recognised for Leadership.

The Sustainability Initiatives award went to Uyanga Galbadrakh, Co-Founder and CEO of WildMongolia.

Celebrating the Future of Tourism

The awards highlight the growing role of young professionals in developing a more innovative and responsible tourism industry.

PATA said the recognised individuals are contributing to the region through leadership, sustainability, education, cultural preservation and community development.

The 2026 winners demonstrate how tourism and business events can extend beyond economic activity. They can also create opportunities for communities, support environmental initiatives and help preserve cultural heritage.

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