Supreme Court of Pakistan inaugurates its first Court-Annexed Mediation Centre.

The new centre aims to provide faster, fairer and more affordable dispute resolution while helping reduce the country’s court backlog.

ISLAMABAD, August 19, 2026: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has inaugurated its first Court-Annexed Mediation Centre, creating a new avenue for resolving disputes outside lengthy conventional court proceedings.

The centre operates under the European Union-funded Deliver Justice Project, with support from UNDP Pakistan. It aims to make dispute resolution faster, more accessible and affordable for people seeking legal remedies.

Alternative Route to Justice

The new mediation centre offers parties an alternative way to resolve disputes without relying solely on traditional litigation.

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Mediation can help parties reach mutually acceptable settlements while reducing the time and costs associated with prolonged court cases. Consequently, the initiative could also help courts manage growing caseloads.

More than 100 words into the article, Pakistan mediation centre represents an important step towards a more people-centred justice system.

The initiative focuses on improving access to justice while ensuring that people can pursue dispute resolution through a process designed to be more efficient and affordable.

Support for Justice Reform

The centre forms part of the wider Deliver Justice Project, funded by the European Union and supported by UNDP Pakistan.

The project seeks to strengthen access to justice and improve the effectiveness of legal institutions. The mediation centre adds another mechanism through which disputes can potentially be resolved without lengthy proceedings.

Furthermore, reducing case backlogs can allow courts to focus their resources on matters that require formal judicial determination.

The initiative reflects a broader effort to make justice systems more responsive to public needs. By offering faster dispute resolution, the centre could help improve confidence in access to justice.

The launch also highlights cooperation between Pakistan’s judicial institutions and international development partners in advancing legal and justice-sector reforms.

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