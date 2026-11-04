PSX Rallies Over 2,500 Points as KSE-100 Crosses 170,500

The benchmark index gains 1.53% by 1:19pm as renewed buying lifts investor sentiment amid hopes of diplomatic progress in the Iran conflict.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) staged a strong rally on Wednesday as investors returned to the buying counter. The benchmark KSE-100 Index stood at 170,585.81 points by 1:19pm, gaining 2,566.95 points, or 1.53%, from the previous close of 168,018.86.

The market opened on a positive note. The index initially gained 1,707.48 points, or 1.02%, to reach 169,726.34 at 10:04am. It later extended its advance to an intraday high of 170,695.39 points.

Buying momentum strengthened as investors assessed the outcome of the US midterm elections. The results raised expectations of a possible shift in Washington’s approach to the war with Iran and renewed diplomatic engagement.

Market sentiment also reflected hopes that diplomatic efforts could ease regional tensions. Consequently, investors appeared more willing to take positions despite continuing uncertainty surrounding the conflict.

US election results influence investor sentiment

Investors also monitored the political implications of the Democratic victory in the US midterm elections. The supplied report says Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, ending Republican control of Congress.

Oil Prices Rise as Investors Monitor US-Iran Tensions and Midterm Election Results

The results could reshape President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda when the new Congress takes office in January 2027.

However, investors remain focused on how the election outcome could affect Washington’s policy direction, particularly as the US-Israeli war with Iran continues.

Oil prices rebound amid supply concerns

Meanwhile, international oil prices recovered after earlier declines. Investors awaited Washington’s next move in the conflict and assessed the risk of disruptions to global energy supplies.

Brent crude futures rose 76 cents, or 0.7%, to $104.36 a barrel at 7:30am GMT. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 63 cents, or 0.7%, to $96.72 a barrel.

The recovery reflected persistent concerns over the Strait of Hormuz. Although diplomatic efforts have raised hopes of ending the conflict, uncertainty over regional security continues to influence energy markets.

Qatar has also stepped up mediation efforts to prevent further escalation. Investors are watching these developments for signs of progress towards a diplomatic settlement.

Follow THE AZB