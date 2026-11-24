Meeting focuses on promoting sports, supporting athletes and creating opportunities for Pakistan’s emerging talent.

Pakistani kickboxing medallist Urooj Naz met RK Sports Management Founder and President Rais Khan to discuss sports promotion and athlete development.

The meeting also explored plans to organise future sporting events. Both sides discussed ways to support athletes and create more opportunities for emerging talent.

Urooj Naz has won gold and silver medals in kickboxing. She has also secured six bronze medals in Sepak Takraw. Of these, three came at competitions in Thailand and three in Sri Lanka.

Rais Khan Praises Urooj Naz’s Achievements

Rais Khan praised Urooj Naz for her achievements in both sports. He said her success had brought pride to Pakistan.

He added that her accomplishments demonstrated the potential of Pakistani women athletes. With talent, hard work and determination, they can compete successfully at the international level.

Moreover, Khan said sports teach young people important values. These include discipline, commitment and perseverance.

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He stressed the importance of supporting athletes such as Urooj Naz. Such support can help them improve their performance. It can also encourage more girls to participate in sports.

RK Sports Management Plans Boxing Event

Khan announced that RK Sports Management would soon organise a boxing event. The event will give athletes an opportunity to showcase their skills.

It will also encourage wider participation in boxing and help promote the sport.

He said Pakistan had considerable sporting talent. However, athletes need stronger support and more opportunities to compete.

Khan wished Urooj Naz continued success. He also expressed hope that she would win further honours for Pakistan at international competitions.

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