Bilawal Bhutto addresses PPP workers during the AJK election campaign in Muzaffarabad.

PPP chairman urges government and protesters to accept reconciliation efforts, warning that political tensions in Azad Jammu and Kashmir could harm public trust.

MUZAFFARABAD — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called for the creation of a Truth Commission to address political tensions and protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), urging both the government and protesters to support a reconciliation process.

Addressing party workers in Muzaffarabad during the ongoing AJK election process, Bilawal said the proposed commission could investigate disputes, identify facts and help restore peace in the region.

Maryam Nawaz Urges PPP to Accept AJK Defeat as Political Debate Intensifies

He said the PPP had repeatedly suggested forming a Truth Commission during the past month as tensions continued between the regional administration and the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

PPP Seeks Resolution Through Dialogue

The protests in AJK emerged over several demands, including the abolition of 12 reserved seats in the Legislative Assembly for refugees from Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir who settled in Pakistan after 1947.

Bilawal said restoring peace and ensuring transparency during the elections remained essential for the future of Kashmir and Pakistan’s position on the issue.

He argued that neither the government nor protesters had stepped back from their positions, creating uncertainty for ordinary citizens who were not linked to either side.

“The state and protesters must accept this recommendation,” Bilawal said, adding that dialogue could have prevented further unrest.

He maintained that authorities should investigate allegations through a formal process instead of allowing disputes to continue on the streets.

Bilawal Raises Questions Over AJK Polls

Speaking about the AJK elections, Bilawal questioned whether the current situation reflected democratic values. He referred to reports of clashes, violence and allegations of electoral irregularities during polling.

He claimed that PPP had strong public support in Mirpur and thanked voters for their backing. He also alleged that party workers faced pressure during the election process.

According to preliminary results announced by the AJK Election Commission, PML-N won nine constituencies while PPP secured four seats. Both parties accused each other of election-related violations.

Bilawal alleged that polling stations were affected by interference and claimed that PPP’s mandate was being challenged. He demanded an investigation into all allegations.

PPP Chairman Accuses Government of Ignoring Kashmir Issues

Bilawal accused the state of giving priority to political interests instead of addressing concerns in AJK. He urged authorities to focus on protecting citizens and maintaining democratic stability.

He said protests should not lead to punishment of ordinary people and called for an independent investigation to determine responsibility for any violence.

The PPP chairman warned that continued political confrontation could damage public confidence in democratic institutions.

He also appealed to party workers to remain peaceful while continuing their political struggle.

Political Tensions Continue After AJK Results

Following Bilawal’s remarks, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz criticised PPP and urged the party to accept the election results.

She said voters decided the outcome and political parties should respect the public mandate.

The dispute between PPP and PML-N has intensified after the AJK polls, with both sides exchanging allegations over election transparency and political influence.

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