Punjab Chief Minister says public votes decide elections, asks Bilawal Bhutto to focus on Sindh’s development instead of questioning the AJK results.

LAHORE — Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has called on the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to accept the outcome of the AJK Election, saying voters made the decision through their mandate and political parties should respect public opinion.

In a message issued for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers, Maryam Nawaz said PPP should accept the results of Azad Kashmir with an open heart. She questioned the party’s allegations of rigging, saying the election took place under a PPP-led government in the region.

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The Punjab chief minister said PPP accepted victories in previous elections, including Gilgit-Baltistan, but raised objections after losing in Azad Kashmir. She argued that elections are decided by people, not by governments or institutions.

Maryam Nawaz Criticises PPP’s Election Claims

Maryam Nawaz expressed disappointment over Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent statements and asked whether PPP was indirectly questioning its own government’s role in overseeing the election process.

She said voters in Azad Kashmir supported PML-N because they wanted development, better public services and economic improvement.

The chief minister claimed that PPP has ruled Sindh for 17 years but has failed to present major development projects that could demonstrate its performance. She said political criticism during the campaign did not replace the need to show practical achievements to voters.

Maryam Nawaz urged PPP leadership to focus on improving governance in Sindh and Karachi instead of blaming others for electoral setbacks.

Punjab CM Calls for Focus on Development

Maryam Nawaz said people vote for performance and development rather than political complaints. She thanked voters in Mirpur and said they supported PML-N because of its development agenda.

She highlighted initiatives related to education, transportation facilities, farmers’ support and welfare programmes as examples of projects that attract public confidence.

She advised Bilawal Bhutto to improve Sindh’s governance so people could see visible progress. She added that political parties should earn votes through their work rather than criticism.

The chief minister said development work in Azad Kashmir would continue according to public needs and no one could stop the region’s progress.

Maryam Nawaz Calls for Better Governance in Sindh

Maryam Nawaz again urged Bilawal Bhutto to pay attention to Sindh’s challenges, including roads, education, cleanliness and law and order.

She said many people compare Punjab’s development model with Sindh’s situation and believe improvements are possible if the provincial government focuses on better administration.

She advised the PPP leadership to first address basic issues such as sanitation and public safety to restore public confidence.

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