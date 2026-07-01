Bahria University: Industry Leaders Host Luncheon to Support Students and Strengthen Collaboration

Industry and education leaders attend a luncheon in honour of the Rector of Bahria University in Karachi.

Business and education representatives gather in Karachi to promote industry-academia partnerships and expand support for deserving students.

A luncheon was hosted in Karachi in honour of Vice Admiral Abid Hameed, Rector of Bahria University, bringing together leaders from the business and education sectors to discuss collaboration, student support, and workforce development.

The event was hosted by Dr. Danish Aman, Chairman of the Pakistan Tannery Association (South Zone), at Hafiz Tannery. The gathering also recognised sponsors, well-wishers, and donors who have extended financial support to talented and deserving students admitted to Bahria University but facing challenges in meeting tuition expenses.

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Participants acknowledged the contributions of individuals and organisations that continue to support access to higher education and help students pursue academic opportunities despite financial constraints.

The luncheon served as a platform for discussions on strengthening ties between academia and industry, with a focus on skill development, innovation, and building stronger institutional linkages to support Pakistan’s industrial and economic growth.

Business leaders and education stakeholders exchanged views on future cooperation and explored opportunities to align academic learning with evolving industry requirements.

The event also encouraged networking among participants and highlighted the importance of partnerships that can create stronger pathways for talent development and long-term economic progress.

At the conclusion of the gathering, Senior Vice President of KATI, Zahid Hameed, presented an Ayat ul Kursi frame to Rector Bahria University as a gesture of appreciation and recognition.

The event reflected a shared commitment to supporting education, encouraging industry engagement, and creating opportunities for students to contribute to Pakistan’s future development.

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