Sadie Sink is keeping Marvel fans guessing after refusing to reveal details about her mysterious role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

With speculation surrounding her character continuing to build, the actress playfully dodged a series of fan theories while promoting the latest Spider-Man film.

Jimmy Fallon Tests Marvel Fan Theories

During Wednesday night’s interview, host Jimmy Fallon challenged Sink with several popular internet theories about her role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Fallon first confirmed that Sink appears in the film before asking whether she plays its main villain.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Sink replied with a smile.

She gave similar answers when asked if she portrays Gwen Stacy, one of Peter Parker’s best-known love interests.

“I guess we’ll find out,” she said.

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Jean Grey Theory Gains More Attention

As the interview continued, Fallon mentioned one of the internet’s biggest theories—that Sink is playing Jean Grey, the iconic X-Men mutant whose arrival could help introduce mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rather than confirming or denying the rumor, Sink simply smiled and responded:

“Wouldn’t you like to know.”

Her carefully worded answer has only added fuel to speculation among Marvel fans.

Actress Enjoys Keeping the Secret

Sink admitted that maintaining the secrecy around her role has actually made promotional interviews easier.

She said she often feels nervous during interviews but enjoys not having to reveal important story details.

“I don’t have anything to say,” she joked, explaining that keeping the character confidential has been surprisingly relaxing.

Premiere Also Sparked Speculation

Sink’s television appearance came shortly after the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where speculation intensified following comments made by musician Steve Lacy, whose song appears in the film.

Fans believe his remarks may have hinted at Sink’s identity, although Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have not officially confirmed any details.

Marvel Keeps Fans Guessing

Marvel Studios has remained silent regarding Sink’s character, continuing its tradition of keeping major story developments under wraps until audiences see the film.

Whether she is playing Jean Grey, Gwen Stacy, or an entirely new character, Sink’s performance has become one of the film’s biggest talking points ahead of its worldwide release.

With fan theories multiplying across social media, audiences will have to wait until Spider-Man: Brand New Day reaches theaters to discover the truth behind her highly anticipated Marvel debut.