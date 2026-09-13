The Pakistan SADC Chamber Trade Federation (PSCTF) Sindh-Balochistan Chapter honoured leading achievers from trade, industry, education, healthcare, technology and social welfare at an Excellence Awards ceremony in Karachi.

The event brought together prominent business leaders, government representatives, academics and professionals linked to the South African Development Community (SADC) region.

Business leaders also used the occasion to call for a stronger strategy to tap Africa’s large and largely underutilised markets.

PSCTF Highlights Economic Cooperation

The PSCTF Excellence Awards were hosted by Sindh-Balochistan Chapter President Muhammad Shoaib Qadri.

PSCTF Pakistan President Syed Moizuddin said the awards went beyond recognising individual achievements. He described the initiative as a platform for creating new business partnerships and promoting economic cooperation.

He said such forums could strengthen relationships across the business community. They could also encourage partnerships that support sustainable economic growth.

Muhammad Shoaib Qadri said recognising outstanding contributions could strengthen Pakistan’s business, social, educational and professional sectors.

He stressed the need for stronger institutional and commercial ties between Pakistan and SADC countries. Increased trade, investment and business-to-business cooperation, he added, could help build those links.

Motiwala Calls for Stronger Africa Strategy

KCCI Businessmen Group Chairman and former Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president M Zubair Motiwala called for a more aggressive national strategy to expand Pakistan’s trade presence in Africa.

Motiwala, who also served as CEO of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), particularly highlighted opportunities in South Africa.

He said the government and private sector must work together to secure a meaningful share of African markets.

Motiwala also called for an urgent review of tariffs and taxes. He argued that high business costs were reducing the competitiveness of Pakistani companies in regional and international markets.

“The only solution to our economic growth is the low cost of production, diversification of the product chain and searching for new markets in the world,” he said.

‘Look Towards Africa’ Strategy Revisited

Motiwala recalled former federal commerce minister Razzak Dawood’s “Look Towards Africa” initiative.

He said Pakistan has significant potential to expand its trade and investment presence across the continent.

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Drawing on his experience at TDAP, Motiwala urged policymakers and businesses to move beyond conventional approaches.

He called for innovative trade strategies that can increase exports and open new international markets.

Calls for Policy and Business Reforms

S Khalid Tawab, former senior vice president of FPCCI and Honorary Consul General of Mozambique, also called for a review of Pakistan’s trade and foreign policies.

He said Africa represents a major market that remains underutilised by Pakistani businesses.

Meanwhile, FPCCI Senior Vice President Saquib Fayaz Magoon welcomed the PSCTF initiative. He said recognising excellence encourages businesses and professionals to pursue innovation, competitiveness and sustainable growth.

Magoon also called for stronger coordination between trade organisations and the private sector. Such cooperation, he said, could create a better environment for investment, entrepreneurship and business expansion.

Businessman and social worker Ahmed Chinoy urged the State Bank of Pakistan to consider a significant reduction in its policy rate.

He also called for economic policies that provide the private sector with a level playing field.

ABAD Chairman Seeks Dialogue on Administrative Units

ABAD Chairman Hassan Bakhshi called for a broad-based national dialogue on proposals to create new administrative units in the country.

He said the sensitive issue should be discussed through collective wisdom rather than political confrontation.

Bakhshi urged supporters and opponents to clearly present their arguments. He said decisions on administrative restructuring could have far-reaching and long-term consequences.

Business Community Seeks Wider Global Markets

The ceremony combined recognition of professional excellence with a broader discussion on Pakistan’s economic priorities.

Participants highlighted export diversification, lower production costs, wider international market access and stronger engagement with Africa.

They viewed these areas as important to expanding Pakistan’s trade and investment base and creating new opportunities for businesses and professionals.

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