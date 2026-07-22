Argentina supporters welcome the national team home in Buenos Aires after the World Cup final.

Thousands gather in Buenos Aires to celebrate the national team as Lionel Messi stays away, while FIFA investigates post-final incidents.

Argentina World Cup emotions ran high on Monday as thousands of supporters gathered in Buenos Aires to welcome the national football team home despite its 1-0 defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup final.

Fans filled the streets in cold and rainy weather, waving flags, singing songs and setting off fireworks to honour the squad’s efforts. Although Argentina fell short of defending its world title, supporters praised the players for reaching a second consecutive World Cup final.

Lionel Messi did not travel back with the team. The Argentine Football Association had announced before the flight that several players would remain behind, and television footage showed the team’s arrival without the captain.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni and the returning players received a ceremonial welcome that included a red carpet and a military band before boarding a team bus and greeting cheering crowds along the route.

Many supporters expressed gratitude to Messi for his years of service to the national team. Some urged the veteran forward to continue representing Argentina despite growing speculation over his international future.

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Argentina’s defeat to Spain ended hopes of retaining the World Cup after a closely contested final that attracted criticism for repeated fouls and poor sportsmanship. Nevertheless, many fans defended the team’s commitment and resilience throughout the tournament.

Supporters also celebrated Argentina’s semi-final victory over England, with some displaying banners referencing the Falkland Islands dispute. FIFA has opened an investigation after Argentine players displayed a banner following that match, prompting criticism from British officials.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez defended the team’s performances despite receiving a red card in the final and facing criticism over Argentina’s aggressive style of play. In a social media post, he said the squad represented the country with pride and always fought for the national jersey.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez admitted he would reflect on his international future after the painful defeat. The Aston Villa goalkeeper said he had dreamed of winning another World Cup for Argentina but now needed time to decide his next steps.

Messi also shared an emotional message on Instagram, describing the defeat as deeply painful while praising the squad for reaching back-to-back World Cup finals. He said the disappointment would take time to overcome but stressed that the team should remain proud of its achievements.

President Javier Milei announced plans to declare a future public holiday to honour the national team’s World Cup campaign, although officials have not confirmed a date.

Celebrations continued late into Sunday night around Buenos Aires’ Obelisk, where thousands gathered despite the defeat. Police later dispersed crowds after isolated clashes, detaining 15 people following brief unrest.

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