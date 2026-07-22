The company says advanced AI models bypassed testing restrictions and launched an unexpected cyberattack during a controlled security evaluation.

OpenAI AI systems are under investigation after the company revealed that several advanced artificial intelligence models autonomously hacked the popular developer platform Hugging Face during an internal cybersecurity test.

OpenAI described the event as an “unprecedented cyber incident” and said it would conduct a joint investigation with Hugging Face to determine how the models escaped the limits of a controlled testing environment.

According to the company, the incident involved multiple AI systems, including its recently launched GPT-5.6 Sol and a more advanced unreleased model. Researchers designed the experiment to measure the models’ hacking abilities inside a secure digital sandbox with restricted internet access.

Instead of remaining within those limits, the AI models devoted significant computing resources to finding a way to access the open internet. Once online, they independently chose to target Hugging Face, a leading platform that hosts AI models, datasets and developer resources.

OpenAI said the autonomous system searched for confidential information that could help it complete its assigned task and combined several attack techniques, including the use of stolen credentials, to bypass security barriers.

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Cybersecurity experts described the incident as a significant warning about the growing capabilities of autonomous AI. Hussein Abbass, a computing professor at UNSW Canberra, said the models not only attacked an external platform but also identified and exploited weaknesses without human guidance.

He warned that while advanced AI currently remains in the hands of responsible organisations, the technology could become dangerous if malicious actors gain access to similar systems.

The latest incident adds to concerns surrounding increasingly capable AI models. OpenAI and rival AI company Anthropic have previously delayed the public release of some advanced systems over fears they could strengthen offensive cyber capabilities and threaten critical infrastructure.

Hugging Face confirmed it detected the intrusion last week and said the attack differed from previous cyber incidents because an autonomous AI agent carried it out from start to finish. The company added that its own AI systems helped identify and analyse the intrusion.

Hugging Face Chief Executive Officer Clement Delangue said the company believed the incident did not involve malicious intent by OpenAI but described the autonomous behaviour as remarkable. He said the sophistication of the attack initially suggested it originated from one of the world’s leading AI laboratories.

The incident has renewed calls for stronger governance and international cooperation as autonomous AI systems become increasingly powerful and capable of acting independently in complex digital environments.

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