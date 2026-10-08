Veteran Bollywood Actor Nana Patekar Dies at 75

Veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula and was rushed to Manipal Hospital. Doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. He was declared dead at about 5:20am.

Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital said medical teams began CPR at Patekar’s residence before taking him to the hospital.

The actor had reportedly sent a message to a friend around 2:30am saying that he was not feeling well. His friend later reached the residence and found him in a serious condition.

Patekar’s body was sent to Goa Medical College for a post-mortem examination. Authorities also registered a medico-legal case.

Nana Patekar’s Five-Decade Film Career

Patekar began his film career with Gaman in 1978. He went on to build a reputation as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile performers.

His notable films included Parinda, Krantiveer, Prahaar, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome.

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He worked across Hindi and Marathi cinema and also directed films. His performances earned him three National Film Awards. The Indian government awarded him the Padma Shri in 2013.

Patekar was known for his intense performances and distinctive dialogue delivery. His career also included theatre, filmmaking and social work.

Anupam Kher Pays Tribute

Actor Anupam Kher paid an emotional tribute to Patekar following news of his death.

Kher remembered him as a close friend and praised his contribution to Indian cinema. He said he would remember Patekar through his films and expressed his sadness over losing him.

Other film personalities and public figures also mourned the death of the veteran actor.

Nana Patekar leaves behind a career spanning nearly five decades and a body of work that established him as one of the most recognised actors in Indian cinema.

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