KARACHI: The Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) has called for an immediate and transparent review of milk prices and quality in Karachi amid demands by dairy farmers for a price increase and claims of a 35 percent decline in milk production.

CAP Chairman Kaukab Iqbal said consumers should not bear additional financial pressure without clear evidence of higher production costs and effective measures to ensure the safety and quality of milk available in the market.

He said the reported 35 percent decline in production must be supported by verifiable data. He also urged authorities to conduct an independent assessment of actual milk production costs before approving any increase in prices.

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Kaukab Iqbal said dairy farmers deserve a fair return on genuine costs, but consumers must also be protected from unjustified price hikes. He added that any revision in milk prices should reflect verified production costs, prevailing market conditions and consumers’ purchasing power after consultation with all stakeholders.

CAP Calls for Stronger Milk Testing

The CAP chairman urged the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) to strengthen monitoring of milk sold in Karachi following allegations of adulteration, including the addition of water and harmful chemicals.

He called on the authority to conduct regular market sampling, ensure laboratory testing and publicly share the results. This should include details of samples collected, violations detected and legal action taken against those responsible.

“If laboratory testing confirms adulteration or the sale of substandard milk, authorities should take action in accordance with the law,” he said.

Kaukab Iqbal stressed that the issue extends beyond pricing and directly concerns the health and safety of consumers.

“Consumers want to know not only how much they are paying for milk, but also how safe and pure the milk is that reaches their homes,” he said.

Public Awareness and Consumer Protection

CAP also advised consumers to remain vigilant, keep purchase receipts where possible and report suspected adulteration to relevant food safety authorities.

The association emphasized the need for regular testing, public disclosure of laboratory findings and stronger enforcement measures to ensure that consumers receive safe and quality milk at fair and transparent prices.

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