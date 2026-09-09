Google plans major investment in Finland to expand AI infrastructure and data centres.

Google will build three new data centres and expand its Finnish operations while securing long-term nuclear power to meet rising AI demand

HELSINKI, September 10, 2026: Google has announced a record €13 billion investment in Finland to expand its artificial intelligence infrastructure and data-centre network.

The US technology giant said the investment will fund three new data centres. It will also expand an existing facility and support new energy projects.

Google described the package as its largest single investment in Europe. The company said the plan reflects Finland’s growing role in responsible AI infrastructure development.

Google Signs 22-Year Nuclear Power Deal

As part of the investment, Google has signed a 22-year agreement with Finnish utility Fortum.

The deal allows Google to purchase up to 50% of the electricity generated by the Loviisa nuclear power plant.

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Loviisa currently produces about 10% of Finland’s electricity. The long-term agreement will provide greater financial certainty for the facility.

Fortum said Google’s commitment will support plans to extend the plant’s operating life. The company also expects the programme to help increase its generating capacity.

Three New Data Centres Planned

Google will build new data centres in Kajaani, Muhos and Vaala.

The company will also expand its existing facility in Hamina. Google established the Hamina site in 2009 after converting a former paper mill.

The expanded infrastructure will support services such as Google’s Gemini AI chatbot. It will also provide computing capacity for Search, Maps and YouTube.

Construction of the new facilities is expected to take place during 2027 and 2028.

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Finland has become an increasingly attractive location for data centres.

The country offers a cool climate and a large supply of low-carbon electricity. Its power grid also has relatively available capacity compared with some other European markets.

Cooler temperatures can reduce the energy needed to operate server cooling systems.

Meanwhile, technology companies are competing to secure reliable electricity supplies. The rapid growth of AI has created huge demand for data centres and computing power.

TikTok also announced a $1 billion investment in Finland earlier this week. The company plans to build a new data centre in Kouvola.

Investment Expected to Support Jobs

Google estimates that its investment will support more than 37,000 jobs during construction.

The company also expects the programme to add around €3.6 billion a year to Finland’s GDP.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo welcomed the announcement. He said the investment demonstrates Finland’s strengths in digital infrastructure and the data economy.

Orpo also said deeper cooperation with Google could generate long-term benefits for both sides.

Google Plans New Energy and Community Projects

The €13 billion package will extend beyond data-centre construction.

Google said it will invest in clean energy projects and improvements to the electricity grid. The company will also support energy affordability initiatives.

Additional funds will support local biodiversity, education, research and workforce development.

Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Alphabet and Google, said the investment would deepen the company’s presence in Finland.

The expansion comes as Google’s parent company Alphabet increases spending on computing capacity. Earlier this year, Alphabet raised its global investment plans to as much as $205 billion.

The latest Finnish agreement reflects the growing link between AI expansion and access to reliable, low-carbon energy.

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