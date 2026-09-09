Industrialists Oppose Haripur Committee, Warn of Pressure on Industry

Haji Iftikhar Ahmed has strongly criticised a committee formed by the Deputy Commissioner Haripur.

Ahmed is the founder of the Industrialists Association District Abbottabad. He is also a founder of the Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce.

He previously served as a vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

In a statement, Ahmed said industrialists strongly oppose the committee. He said the group includes industrialists from Abbottabad and Hattar Industrial Zone.

Industrialists Raise Concerns

Ahmed said industrialists have serious concerns about the committee.

He warned that it could interfere in legitimate business matters. He also expressed concern about possible political influence.

According to Ahmed, local authorities have failed to resolve many industrial issues effectively in the past.

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He said industrialists remain law-abiding citizens. They also create jobs and support the national economy.

Industry Already Faces Regulation

Ahmed said industrialists have invested heavily in their factories.

He stressed that businesses should be able to follow their own commercial plans. At the same time, they must comply with existing laws.

More than 32 federal and provincial institutions already monitor industrial activities, he said.

Ahmed questioned the need for another special committee. He said its involvement could create unnecessary pressure on businesses.

He also warned of possible harassment of industrialists in Haripur.

Rising Costs Hurt Industrial Production

Ahmed said industries face several major economic challenges.

Energy costs have increased sharply. Fuel prices and electricity bills have also added to business expenses.

Long periods of load-shedding have further affected industrial activity. Heavy taxes have created additional pressure.

As a result, industrial production has declined significantly.

Factories that once operated at full capacity now run only a single shift in many cases.

Exports and Jobs Under Pressure

Ahmed said the decline in production is also hurting Pakistan’s exports.

Businesses have started reducing their workforce, he added. This trend could increase unemployment and poverty.

He warned that continued administrative pressure could force some factories to close.

Factory closures would affect employment across the province. They could also create wider economic and social problems.

Industrialists Highlight Tax Contributions

Ahmed said industrialists have always followed national laws.

He noted that businesses contribute billions of rupees in taxes to the national exchequer.

Companies also pay millions of rupees each month towards workers’ social security and welfare funds.

He said these contributions show the importance of supporting the industrial sector.

Call for Committee’s Dissolution

Ahmed urged the district administration to end the current uncertainty.

He also called on the local government in Haripur to take immediate action.

The industrial leader demanded the immediate dissolution of the committee.

He said the move would help create a stable environment for industry and trade.

According to Ahmed, stronger industrial activity would also support employment, exports and economic growth.